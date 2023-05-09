Meet CS Venkatakrishnan, CEO who led Rs 2,40,000 crore bank despite cancer, his monthly salary is...

CS Venkatakrishnan: He succeeded Jes Staley as Barclays CEO, in 2021. (File)

CS Venkatakrishnan, India-born CEO of Barclays, will return to work after a hiatus of a few months. He was working from home as he was undergoing treatment for cancer. After announcing his return, he told several media outlets that he prefers working from the office more. He said working from the office has improved his productivity and frame of mind. He said he is very happy to be back to working from the office.

During his treatment, he worked from home. He said he experienced the upside of working from the office rather than working from home. However, he says, hybrid working has many benefits; hence, he had no plans to ditch hybrid work.

The full name of CS Venkatakrishnan is Coimbatore Sundararajan Venkatakrishnan. He joined Barclays in November 2021. He moved to London from America.

He was born in Mysore in 1966. He did his entire engineering studies -- bachelor's, master's and PhD -- from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He worked for the American giants JPMorgan Chase from 1994 to 2016. He held several senior positions. He joined Barclays in 2016. He was the chief risk officer.

He succeeded Jes Staley as Barclays CEO, in 2021.

He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2022. During his treatment, he remained at home and led the bank from there.

His next step is resuming travel.

In the financial year 2022, he earned £5.2million last year, including a £1.9million bonus. His salary was 101 times more than the average Barclays worker. In Indian currency, this is around Rs 53 crore and 86 lakh. His per-day salary is over Rs 17 lakh.