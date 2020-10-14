Kisan Rail transportation of notified fruits and vegetables cheaper by 50 percent

Any other fruit/vegetable can be added in future on the basis of a recommendation by the Ministry of Agriculture or state governments.

In a massive incentive to the farmers, the government of Indian has decided to subsidise Kisan Rail Freight transportation of notified fruits and vegetables by 50 percent.

According to the orders passed by the government, transportation of fruits like Mango, Banana, Guava, Kiwi, Litchi, Papaya, Mousambi, Orange, Kinnow, Lime, Lemon, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Jackfruit, Apple, Almond, Amla, Passion fruit and Pear will become cheaper.

Vegetables like French beans, Bitter Gourd, Brinjal, Capsicum, Carrot, Cauliflower, Chillies (Green), Okra, Cucumber, Peas, Garlic, Onion, Potato and Tomato to get the benefit of cheap transportation with immediate effect.

Under ‘Operation Greens – TOP to Total’ scheme of MoFPI, Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Food Processing Industries have decided to extend 50 percent subsidy on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables

This subsidy is applicable on Kisan Rail trains with effect from October 14, 2020

As a further measure and incentive to the farmers using the services of Kisan Rail, Ministry of Railways and Kisan Rail have decided that the 50% subsidy on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables (under ‘Operation Greens – TOP to Total’ scheme of MoFPI) shall be granted directly to Kisan Rail – for which MoFPI will provide necessary funds to Ministry of Railways.

Any other fruit/vegetable can be added in future on the basis of a recommendation by the Ministry of Agriculture or state governments.

Kisan Rail ensures agro-products reach from one corner of the country to another in a quick and timely manner thus benefitting both the farmers and the consumers.