Indian Twitter alternative Koo offers to hire employees fired by new boss Elon Musk

Made in India microblogging platform Koo has said that it will hire some of the Twitter ex-employees who lost their jobs in layoffs initiated by new boss Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had acquired Twitter and become its chief recently. The social media giant has been undergoing a highly volatile phase ever since.

Amid the thousands of layoffs at Twitter, Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of Koo, offered to give jobs to some of the ex-employees of Twitter. The Indian platform recently stated that it had become the world’s second largest microblogging platform.

"Very sad to see #RIPTwitter and related # to this going down. We’ll hire some of these Twitter ex-employees as we keep expanding and raise our larger, next round," Bidawatka tweeted on Friday.

"They deserve to work where their talent is valued. Micro-blogging is about people power. Not suppression," the Koo co-founder added.

World’s richest man, Musk had fired nearly half of the 7,600 employees in his bid to revamp the platform’s business. The mass layoffs resulted in several Twitter departments around the world, including India, shutting down.

The layoffs were followed by mass resignation of hundreds of Twitter employees following a deadline by Musk to either agree to “extremely hardcore” work culture or leave.

