Indian footwear industry can be increased 10 times in near future: Piyush Goyal

Goyal said that about 7,000 small industries units are connected with the footwear sector which holds great significance to the economy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 07:50 AM IST

Representational Image
India has enormous potential in the footwear industry and can increase production and export ten times in the near future, according to Piyush Goyal, the minister of commerce and industry.
 
He said this while virtually addressing 'Meet at Agra-Leather, Footwear Components & Technology Fair'.
 
Goyal claimed that the footwear industry, which is significant to the nation's economy and foreign exchange earnings, is connected to about 7,000 small industrial units.
 
India is the 2nd largest producer of footwear and leather garment and can become world leader and accounts for nearly 3 billion square feet of world's tannery, he added.
 
He advocated for ethical and responsible practices -- zero-waste discharge, salt-free tanning, and occupational health and safety interventions.
 
He said strong global branding through roadshows, electronic platforms and global joint ventures will help the sector make a mark globally.
 
Goyal also said that the Centre is working towards getting zero-duty access through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) in leather goods, sportswear and footwear.
 
All well-known brands, he continued, are reliant on Indian raw materials.
 
He urged the sector to create a strategy so that Indian brands with high-value projects could find success on the international stage.
 
(with inputs from PTI)
