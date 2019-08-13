India, Russia exchange Memorandum of Understandings in key areas

Headlines

Orient Exchange and Fintiba GmbH Join Forces to Empower Indian Students' Aspirations of Studying in Germany

Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill, 131 MPs vote in favour

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg explained: What is a ‘cage match’? Reason, date, when, where to watch

Delhi reports 105 fresh dengue cases in one week, tally rises to 348

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Delhi reports 105 fresh dengue cases in one week, tally rises to 348

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

Food items to eat for improved heart health

8 iconic songs from RD Burman that you won't believe are copied from other artistes

Most expensive dresses in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

BTS' Suga's tattoo reveal causes chaos at Seoul subway, fans scream, firefighters arrive

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

HomeBusiness

Business

India, Russia exchange Memorandum of Understandings in key areas

Companies interacted separately with identified partners in an expanded B2B format and established contacts for further deliberations

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 13, 2019, 08:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal led a high-power delegation of Chief Ministers of Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Goa and about 140 Indian companies to Vladivostok, Russia from August 11-13, 2019.

This visit came as a fulfilment of the assurance of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to Russian President, Vladimir Putin during their meeting in Bishkek earlier this year on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, to explore opportunities for enhancing trade and investment from India to the Far East region of Russia.

About 200 Russian companies, Investment Agencies and Funds took part from the Russian side. Companies interacted separately with identified partners in an expanded B2B format and established contacts for further deliberations.

The companies belonged to a wide cross-section of priority sectors, including minerals and rare earth, energy, forestry and timber, healthcare, agriculture and food processing, ceramics, tourism and infrastructure.

The event was the result of collaboration between Invest India and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry on the Indian side, and the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic under the leadership of Alexander Kozlov and the Far East Investment and Export Promotion Agency on the Russian side.

On August 12, 2019, the companies showcased in different sessions the prospects of mutual collaboration in the promising sectors through presentations. The sessions were attended by the Governors of several regions of the Far East and senior officials on both sides.

In the Plenary Session attended by close to 400 delegates, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, Yuri Trutnev and Commerce Minister of India underlined the need to diversify and deepen trade links in priority sectors, in order to meet the trade target of USD 30 billion by 2025.

Piyush Goyalurged companies on both sides to use this special opportunity to come together to discuss partnerships directly with each other and to come up with concrete project proposals and substantial outcomes.

The Plenary Session culminated with the signing of MoUs between regions of the Russian Far East and five states of India to expand and strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, investment, scientific and technical cooperation.

An MoU was signed between Amity University and Far East Federal University to enhance relations and develop academic and cultural exchange in the areas of education and research. An agreement was also concluded on the establishment of the representative offices, the Centre for Yoga, and the

Pushkin Centre for Russian Language and cultural studies. Another MoU on skill development was signed between National Skill Development Corporation and Far East Investment and Export Agency.

Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattardelivered his address in Russian language and invited Russian investors to Gurugram and Haryana.

Goa Chief Minister, Dr. Pramod Sawant, extended an invitation to Russian businessmen to actively participate in the upcoming 'Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit'. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanathin his address, emphasized on collaboration in the field of energy, agriculture and food processing.

Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupanispoke in particular of the possibilities of collaboration in gold and diamond mining, and application of latest technology for utilization of natural resources.

This visit has generated positive momentum for the enhancement of trade and economic cooperation between India and Russia in the run-up to the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in September, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour on his maiden visit to Vladivostok. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg explained: What is a ‘cage match’? Reason, date, when, where to watch

Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart, underwent surgery in her third month

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in 10 states including UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand; latest rain forecast here

Meet Jithin Vijayan, IT professional who set Guinness World Record for longest freefall in skydiving

Mumbai Police uses Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 for traffic awareness campaign, shares hilarious video

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE