Meet the IITian with Rs 22,150 crore net worth whose college named its main building after him

He started his professional career in the software group at Patni Computer Systems in 1978.

All IIT institutes in the country have given many successful engineers and entrepreneurs. One such person is Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who is an alumnus of IIT Bombay. He completed his graduation in Electrical Engineering from the prestigious institute long back in 1978.

The institute has named its iconic main building after him in recognition of his philanthropic support to the Institute. The main building of IIT Bombay will be named 'Nandan Nilekani Main Building', the institute said.

The 68-year-old has a net worth of Rs 22,150 crore as of July 26, 2023, according to Forbes. He is currently in the 1170 position in the list of richest people in the world today. Last month in June, Nilekani donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater to mark 50 years of his association with the institute. He is a non-executive chairman of Infosys, a Rs 5.58 lakh crore market capitalisation firm.

Nilekani, who joined the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in 1973, left Infosys in 2009. He served as the CEO of the tech giant for five years from March 2002 to April 2007. He was brought back in 2017 as its non-executive chairman.

He is also credited with building Aadhaar. He started his professional career in the software group at Patni Computer Systems in 1978. After three years, he co-cofounded Infosys with six other members. Earlier also, he donated Rs 85 crore to his college. So far, his total donation to the prestigious engineering institution reached Rs 400 crore. His is one of the largest contributions made by an ex-student to his college.

READ | Meet the man who built Rs 9,840 crore company in just 3 months