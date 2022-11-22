'Holding off': Elon Musk on Twitter Blue verified badge

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 07:13 AM IST
Elon Musk, Twitter CEO had announced earlier that the suspended Twitter blue verification badge will relaunch on November 29. As per the official tweet shared earlier this morning by SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk about “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.”
Musk further said that the verification label will probably use different colour checks for organizations than individuals.
The billionaire tweeted on November 16 that “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid,” but now has decided to hold off on the re-launch of Blue Verified.
On November 11, Twitter, which is run by Elon Musk, halted the fee-based blue tick verification badges. After making the decision to charge users $8 for the premium blue tick verification badge, the social media platform had to reconsider after a large number of fake "verified" accounts started to appear on Twitter.
Musk took the situation into his own hands and tweeted that any accounts attempting to imitate others will be removed unless they explicitly state that they are parody accounts.
In an effort to combat the growth in fake accounts, the microblogging platform introduced a new verification mark, a grey check certifying accounts as "authentic." The business quickly launched this feature, and then quickly removed it before bringing it back.
A few days ago, Musk addressed the issue in a tweet, writing, "Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months."