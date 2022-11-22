Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

'Holding off': Elon Musk on Twitter Blue verified badge

Previously, Elon Musk had plans to launch the blue verification badge by November 29 but now has announced to hold the launch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 07:13 AM IST

'Holding off': Elon Musk on Twitter Blue verified badge
'Holding off': Elon Musk on Twitter Blue verified badge
Elon Musk, Twitter CEO had announced earlier that the suspended Twitter blue verification badge will relaunch on November 29. As per the official tweet shared earlier this morning by SpaceX and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk about “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation.”
 
Musk further said that the verification label will probably use different colour checks for organizations than individuals.
 
 
 
The billionaire tweeted on November 16 that “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid,” but now has decided to hold off on the re-launch of Blue Verified. 
 
 
 
The Twitter Blue subscription plan was only made available in a few nations as far as geographic closeness is concerned. There had been rumours about when Twitter would start in India, but the company did not officially confirm anything. (Also Read: Shraddha Walkar murder case: Police to seek extension of Aaftab's custody today, court nod for polygraph test awaited)
 
On November 11, Twitter, which is run by Elon Musk, halted the fee-based blue tick verification badges. After making the decision to charge users $8 for the premium blue tick verification badge, the social media platform had to reconsider after a large number of fake "verified" accounts started to appear on Twitter.
 
Musk took the situation into his own hands and tweeted that any accounts attempting to imitate others will be removed unless they explicitly state that they are parody accounts.
 
In an effort to combat the growth in fake accounts, the microblogging platform introduced a new verification mark, a grey check certifying accounts as "authentic." The business quickly launched this feature, and then quickly removed it before bringing it back.
 
A few days ago, Musk addressed the issue in a tweet, writing, "Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months."
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor; divas who stunned with their outfits at Filmfare Middle-East awards
WhatsApp Communities, bigger groups and other features announced by Mark Zuckerberg
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: From Shahenshah to Paa, megastar's experiments with looks
Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nicholas Pooran steps down as West Indies' white ball captain, Rovman Powell likely to take over
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.