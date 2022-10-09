Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

HCL Tech to recruit 1300 employees over next 2 years in Mexico

HCL Tech will be able to serve its domestic and international customer base across industries thanks to the new centre in Guadalaraja.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

HCL Tech to recruit 1300 employees over next 2 years in Mexico
Representational Image
In response to worries about high attrition rates, HCLTech on Saturday announced plans to expand its operations in Mexico by opening a new technology centre in Guadalajara city and hiring 1300 people over the next two years.
 
The company will be able to serve its domestic and international customer base across industries thanks to the new centre in Guadalajara. It will be Mexico's sixth technology hub and its main goal will be the development of cutting-edge digital products. According to a press release from the IT giant, the new division will adopt an agile work environment in keeping with the company's hybrid operating model.
 
With high attrition rates over the past few quarters, HCLTech is among the top Indian companies. As the attrition rate increased from 21.9 to 23.8% in the first quarter of FY23, it put pressure on the profit margins of HCLTech's service division.
 
The company’s management, while reporting results for Q1FY23, had said the attrition rate was “expected to remain high in coming months.” The management disclosed that the business was speeding up hiring in Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Romania.
 
“We are fortunate to have strong partnerships with our clients and partners as we commit to expanding in Mexico,” said Ajay Bahl, corporate vice president, Americas and executive sponsor, Mexico, HCLTech. “This strong network with the local ecosystem – along with our investments in cutting-edge delivery centres and a talented workforce – powers our mission of supercharging progress with technological breakthroughs for the industry and the region.”
 
The announcement comes just a few days after the IT company revealed plans for an expansion in Brazil, showing a sharper focus on its nearshoring strategy to reach major markets like the US.
 
In Guadalajara, where it opened its first office in Mexico, HCLTech now employs 2,400 people. The company also has offices in Mexico City and Monterrey. Recently, the business announced partnerships for integrated IT Services with Neoris, a business consulting firm, and Cemex, a large international construction materials company.
 
“By delivering differentiated services and solutions to our clients, HCLTech is committed to becoming the chosen digital partner for enterprises operating in Mexico and across the globe. We are also committed to developing local talent through our training programs and academic partnership in the region,” said Pablo Gallegos, country head, Mexico, HCLTech. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Jaw dropping deals on Flipkart big savings day sale
Coconut: 5 health and nutrition benefits
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Kickstarter Deals with up to 45% discount on home appliances
Viral Photos of the Day: Salman Khan spotted with Pooja Hegde, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy scooter ride
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 477 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.