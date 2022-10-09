HCL Tech to recruit 1300 employees over next 2 years in Mexico

Representational Image

In response to worries about high attrition rates, HCLTech on Saturday announced plans to expand its operations in Mexico by opening a new technology centre in Guadalajara city and hiring 1300 people over the next two years.

The company will be able to serve its domestic and international customer base across industries thanks to the new centre in Guadalajara. It will be Mexico's sixth technology hub and its main goal will be the development of cutting-edge digital products. According to a press release from the IT giant, the new division will adopt an agile work environment in keeping with the company's hybrid operating model.

With high attrition rates over the past few quarters, HCLTech is among the top Indian companies. As the attrition rate increased from 21.9 to 23.8% in the first quarter of FY23, it put pressure on the profit margins of HCLTech's service division.

The company’s management, while reporting results for Q1FY23, had said the attrition rate was “expected to remain high in coming months.” The management disclosed that the business was speeding up hiring in Brazil, Mexico, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Romania.

“We are fortunate to have strong partnerships with our clients and partners as we commit to expanding in Mexico,” said Ajay Bahl, corporate vice president, Americas and executive sponsor, Mexico, HCLTech. “This strong network with the local ecosystem – along with our investments in cutting-edge delivery centres and a talented workforce – powers our mission of supercharging progress with technological breakthroughs for the industry and the region.”

The announcement comes just a few days after the IT company revealed plans for an expansion in Brazil, showing a sharper focus on its nearshoring strategy to reach major markets like the US.

In Guadalajara, where it opened its first office in Mexico, HCLTech now employs 2,400 people. The company also has offices in Mexico City and Monterrey. Recently, the business announced partnerships for integrated IT Services with Neoris, a business consulting firm, and Cemex, a large international construction materials company.