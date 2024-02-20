Gautam Adani’s firm plans to raise Rs 215000000000, Adani Group likely to invest big in…

Twitter
Headlines

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj’s wife accuses him of 'playing victim', claims he never paid kid's fee

Meet woman who became a doctor then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer but resigned after just 7 years due to...

Salman Khan’s biggest flop made just Rs 80 lakh at box office, heroine got no Bollywood film again, director quit cinema

Apple iPhone sales helped company earn Rs 13699752 crore in last 10 years, staggering number of iPhones sold is…

Meet actor who earned Rs 35 lakh per month at 24, lost all money in a year, girlfriend gave him pocket money, now he...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj’s wife accuses him of 'playing victim', claims he never paid kid's fee

Meet woman who became a doctor then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer but resigned after just 7 years due to...

Meet actor who earned Rs 35 lakh per month at 24, lost all money in a year, girlfriend gave him pocket money, now he...

7 health benefits of eating beatroot

9 inspirational messages by Tom Cruise 

Health benefits of coconut water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Salman Khan’s biggest flop made just Rs 80 lakh at box office, heroine got no Bollywood film again, director quit cinema

Meet actor who earned Rs 35 lakh per month at 24, lost all money in a year, girlfriend gave him pocket money, now he...

Matthew Perry to be honored at TV awards after academy faces backlash, confirms BAFTA

HomeBusiness

Business

Gautam Adani’s firm plans to raise Rs 215000000000, Adani Group likely to invest big in…

Over the past few weeks, Adani Group conducted several roadshows in London, Dubai, and Singapore to get attention of potential investors. The group is aiming for an EBITDA of Rs 80000 crore by March 2024.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gautam Adani led Adani Group is reportedly in talks with sovereign funds in West Asia to raise a funding of more than Rs 215000000000. As the conglomerate is rapidly recovering from the Hindenburg saga, is planning to expand in airport and green energy projects throughout the country. As per a report by Business Standard, Gautam Adani’s Adani Group aims to secure over Rs 21500 crore funding to go big in the green energy sector. The conglomerate has reportedly reached the advanced level of the talks.

Citing sources close to the development, a report by Business Standard further suggested that a key firm of Adani Group, Adani Enterprises will likely bring down its stake in either green hydrogen business or the airport-holding firm, or both, for the investment funds. As such there is no speculative timeline of the funding that has been suggested.

Over the past few weeks, Adani Group conducted several roadshows in London, Dubai, and Singapore to get attention of potential investors. The group is aiming for an EBITDA of Rs 80000 crore by March 2024.

After taking a hit post Hindenburg saga, Adani Group raised massive funding from numerous giants including Qatar Investment Authority, TotalEnergies and GQG Partners. The conglomerate also announced plans to invest Rs 62400 crore in Maharashtra and Telangana as part of its seven trillion-rupee expenditure plan for the next decade.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Apple lands in massive trouble, to be fined more than Rs 44740000000 for…

Meet man, husband of India’s most generous woman, donated over Rs 1890000000 last year, he is Narayana Murthy’s…

Not Akshay Kumar, but this Hollywood star was Shankar’s first choice to play antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in 2.0

This Maharaja's three-story chariot required four elephants to move, 200 year old royal buggy is still used to...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience moderate rainfall, check forecast for other states

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE