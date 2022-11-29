Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

From farmer's son to net worth of Rs 33,113 crore, how PP Reddy became India's 43rd richest person

P.P. Reddy, a farmer's son ranked 43 in Forbes top 100 Indians list.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 04:25 PM IST

From farmer's son to net worth of Rs 33,113 crore, how PP Reddy became India's 43rd richest person
From farmer's son to net worth of Rs 33,113 crore, how PP Reddy became India's 43rd richest person


PP Reddy, Chairman of the city-based infrastructure giant Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), came out on top with a total wealth of approximately Rs 33,000 crore ($4.1 billion). In the overall ranking, which was headed by Gautam Adani & family- $150 Billion, PP Reddy occupied position 43. 

P.P. Reddy, a farmer's son, established Megha Engineering Enterprises in 1989 to construct little pipes for towns. He quickly began developing infrastructure projects, including roads, dams, and networks for distributing natural gas. He changed the name of the business to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures in 2006. The company is handled by his nephew P.V. Krishna Reddy, who joined PP Reddy in year 1991.

In the drought-prone Telangana state, Megha constructed the largest lift irrigation project in India, costing $14 billion. It first went into service in 2019. Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary that purchases its technology from BYD in China, has 900 buses on order.

Also read:  From Falguni Nayar to Rekha Jhunjhunwala: 5 newcomers on Forbes Top 100 Richest Indians list

He founded his business with just two employees 36 years ago and has since grown to become one of the nation's most sought-after industrialists. His company, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd., is one of the top names in infrastructure today. He is a modest and down to earth person who believes in the adage "Impossible is Nothing."

The massive company is a pioneer in renewable energy, irrigation, power, oil and gas, and drinking water, and boasts some of the largest projects in the nation and worldwide.

Even though he has a lot of achievements to his name, he thinks that the company's success is a result of everyone working for and with it. This wonderful man's modesty is as such.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgun stuns in traditional lehanga, netizens say 'beautiful like mom'
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde, Vidya Balan stun fans in stylish outfits
Inside photos of Malaika Arora's palatial home featuring swanky living room, bedroom and more
Congress president polls: Party has had 11 non-Gandhi chiefs since Independence; see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.