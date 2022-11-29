From farmer's son to net worth of Rs 33,113 crore, how PP Reddy became India's 43rd richest person



PP Reddy, Chairman of the city-based infrastructure giant Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), came out on top with a total wealth of approximately Rs 33,000 crore ($4.1 billion). In the overall ranking, which was headed by Gautam Adani & family- $150 Billion, PP Reddy occupied position 43.

P.P. Reddy, a farmer's son, established Megha Engineering Enterprises in 1989 to construct little pipes for towns. He quickly began developing infrastructure projects, including roads, dams, and networks for distributing natural gas. He changed the name of the business to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures in 2006. The company is handled by his nephew P.V. Krishna Reddy, who joined PP Reddy in year 1991.

In the drought-prone Telangana state, Megha constructed the largest lift irrigation project in India, costing $14 billion. It first went into service in 2019. Olectra Greentech, a subsidiary that purchases its technology from BYD in China, has 900 buses on order.

He founded his business with just two employees 36 years ago and has since grown to become one of the nation's most sought-after industrialists. His company, Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd., is one of the top names in infrastructure today. He is a modest and down to earth person who believes in the adage "Impossible is Nothing."

The massive company is a pioneer in renewable energy, irrigation, power, oil and gas, and drinking water, and boasts some of the largest projects in the nation and worldwide.

Even though he has a lot of achievements to his name, he thinks that the company's success is a result of everyone working for and with it. This wonderful man's modesty is as such.