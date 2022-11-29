From Falguni Nayar to Rekha Jhunjhunwala: 5 newcomers on Forbes Top 100 Richest Indians list

Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar (File photo)

The Forbes 2022 list of India's 100 richest has been released, with the cumulative wealth of the richest people in the country seeing a major bump this year. According to the list, the total wealth of the 100 richest Indians has grown by USD 25 billion and has touched USD 800 billion this year.

While businessman Gautam Adani has bagged the top spot on the Forbes 2022 list this year at a net worth of USD 150 billion, the list has also seen as many as five newcomers, paving the way for many entrepreneurs and businessmen this year.

5 newcomers on the Forbes Top 100 Richest Indians list

Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar is the founder of the cosmetics platform Nykaa and has made a debut on the 100 Richest Indians list by Forbes this year, at a total net worth of USD 4.8 billion. As per Forbes, her company is valued at over USD 480 million.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the wife of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is the founder of Akasa Air and is also known as the big bull of the Indian share market. Rekha has debuted at the 30th spot, with a net worth of USD 5.9 billion.

Venu Srinivasan

Venu Srinivasan belongs to the TVS group, which is one of the biggest manufacturers of two-wheeler vehicles in India. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, Srinivasan’s net worth currently stands at USD 3.25 billion and made his debut on the list.

Vakil Family

Nehal Vakil and his family have been running Asian Paints for several generations, which was founded in 1942. The cumulative net worth of the Vakil family currently stands at USD 5.2 billion, according to the Forbes 2022 list.

Ravi Modi

Ravi Modi is the founder of Vedant Fashion, which owns multiple fashion outlets including Manyawar. He is one of the largest manufacturers of Indian ethnic wear in the world, and his total net worth stands at USD 3.8 billion, as per Forbes.

