Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

From Falguni Nayar to Rekha Jhunjhunwala: 5 newcomers on Forbes Top 100 Richest Indians list

Forbes has released its list of the top 100 richest Indians and five newcomers have secured their spots on the millionaire list this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 02:02 PM IST

From Falguni Nayar to Rekha Jhunjhunwala: 5 newcomers on Forbes Top 100 Richest Indians list
Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar (File photo)

The Forbes 2022 list of India's 100 richest has been released, with the cumulative wealth of the richest people in the country seeing a major bump this year. According to the list, the total wealth of the 100 richest Indians has grown by USD 25 billion and has touched USD 800 billion this year.

While businessman Gautam Adani has bagged the top spot on the Forbes 2022 list this year at a net worth of USD 150 billion, the list has also seen as many as five newcomers, paving the way for many entrepreneurs and businessmen this year.

5 newcomers on the Forbes Top 100 Richest Indians list

Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar is the founder of the cosmetics platform Nykaa and has made a debut on the 100 Richest Indians list by Forbes this year, at a total net worth of USD 4.8 billion. As per Forbes, her company is valued at over USD 480 million.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the wife of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who is the founder of Akasa Air and is also known as the big bull of the Indian share market. Rekha has debuted at the 30th spot, with a net worth of USD 5.9 billion.

Venu Srinivasan

Venu Srinivasan belongs to the TVS group, which is one of the biggest manufacturers of two-wheeler vehicles in India. A recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, Srinivasan’s net worth currently stands at USD 3.25 billion and made his debut on the list.

Vakil Family

Nehal Vakil and his family have been running Asian Paints for several generations, which was founded in 1942. The cumulative net worth of the Vakil family currently stands at USD 5.2 billion, according to the Forbes 2022 list.

Ravi Modi

Ravi Modi is the founder of Vedant Fashion, which owns multiple fashion outlets including Manyawar. He is one of the largest manufacturers of Indian ethnic wear in the world, and his total net worth stands at USD 3.8 billion, as per Forbes.

READ | Elon Musk’s Twitter to be ‘closely monitored’ by White House: Why microblogging site is under US govt scanner

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Statue of Unity, Thiruvalluvar statue : Know 5 tallest statues built in India, their height
Know all about Vikram Gokhale, here’s the latest update on veteran actor’s death
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
From Maggie milkshake to Fanta omelette, take a look at some weird Indian food combos
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card out: Here's how to download
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.