Fact Check: Vande Bharat Express coaches to be manufactured by Tata Steel? Truth here

Several media outlets reported earlier in March that Tata Steel had bagged a multi-million Indian Railways contract to manufacture coaches for the Vande Bharat Express trains.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Tata Steel has received a Rs 225 crore order from the Railways. Several media outlets reported earlier in March that Tata Steel had bagged a multi-million Indian Railways contract to manufacture coaches for the Vande Bharat Express trains. However, the company has now clarified that they have not received an order to manufacture “coaches”, terming the reports “incorrect and baseless”.

Tata Steel has received order from the Railways for supplying “light-weight seats for 23 coaches of Vande Bharat rails and fibre-reinforced polymer composites-based interior panels for 16 coaches,” Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President (VP) - Technology & New Materials Business of Tata Steel has clarified.

“Tata Steel has bagged the seats and interior panels order through a competitive bidding process executed by the national transporter (the Railways). We appeared as L1 for the prestigious order," the senior Tata Steel official informed.

"We have already supplied the items for a few of the trains. Seats with fibre-reinforced polymer composite design are already being used in the Bangalore-Mysore sector," he said. The entire order has to be completed in 2023.

Tata Steel will be supplying the composite solutions to Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai. These will be facilitated from the company’s partner manufacturing facilities spread across India.  ICF Chennai is manufacturing the high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains.

(Inputs from PTI)

