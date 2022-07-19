Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Elon Musk-Twitter takeover dispute trial set to begin in October

Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for USD 44 billion.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

Elon Musk-Twitter takeover dispute trial set to begin in October
Elon Musk-Twitter takeover dispute trial set to begin in October | Photo: File

An epic legal fight between Elon Musk and Twitter began in earnest in a Delaware court on Tuesday as lawyers for both sides fought over how soon the trial should begin. Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for USD 44 billion and the company wants it to happen quickly because it says the ongoing dispute is harming its business.

Musk, the world's richest man, pledged to pay USD 54.20 a share for Twitter, but now wants to back out of the agreement. "It's attempted sabotage. He's doing his best to run Twitter down," said attorney William Savitt, representing Twitter in Delaware's Court of Chancery before the court's Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick.

READ | Rishi Sunak closes in on final spot in UK PM race, wins latest round of voting

The hearing was held virtually after McCormick said she tested positive for COVID-19. Musk has claimed the company has failed to provide adequate information about the number of fake, or 'spam bot', Twitter accounts, and that it has breached its obligations under the deal by firing top managers and laying off a significant number of employees.

"But the idea the Tesla CEO is trying to damage Twitter is preposterous. He has no interest in damaging the company," said Musk's attorney Andrew Rossman, noting he is Twitter's second largest shareholder with a far larger stake than the entire board.

Savitt emphasised the importance of an expedited trial starting in September for Twitter to be able to make important business decisions affecting everything from employee retention to relationships with suppliers and customers.
Rossman said more time is needed because it is "one of the largest take-private deals in history" involving a company that has a massive amount of data that has to be analysed.

READ | 36.29 lakh cyber security incidents reported across India in last 3.5 years: Centre

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IGNOU June TEE 2022 to begin from July 22 : Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.