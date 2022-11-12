Search icon
Elon Musk suspends Twitter $8 subscription for blue tick verification badge after parody accounts boom

Elon Musk suspended Twitter’s $8 subscription-based blue tick verification tag on Friday. The imposition of the subscription on Twitter was done earlier this week to combat a rising problem of users impersonating major brands.
 
Twitter, the micro-blogging platform decided to charge $8 to users who wished to have the premium blue tick verification badge, but many fake “verified” accounts cropped up on Twitter which made the platform rethink its decision regarding the service. 
 
Earlier, the blue tick verification badge was for famous personalities in several fields like entertainment, politics, journalism, etc. to avoid impersonation, but after Elon Musk took over, the company decided to make amends to the verification policy and decided to provide a blue tick verification label to anyone who is willing to pay $8.
 
Following the launch of the service, numerous bogus accounts—including those of Elon Musk's own Tesla and SpaceX—appeared with a blue tick. Even a fake account tweeted that "insulin is free," forcing the world's largest pharmaceutical company, Eli Lilly & Co., to issue an apology. (Also read: Elon Musk demands 80-hour work from Twitter employees, says 'if you don't want to come...')
 
"To combat impersonation, we've added an 'Official' label to some accounts," Twitter Support tweeted on Friday. 
 
Elon Musk tweeted on the same day that all accounts engaged in parody must include "parody" in their name.
 
"Going forward, accounts engaged in parody must include "parody" in their name, not just in bio," he had tweeted.
 
According to the individual, the corporation has also brought back "official" badges for high-profile accounts, with the grey badge showing up again Friday beneath the profiles of companies and significant media sites based on an internal approved list. Prior to being abandoned, the identification tag was implemented earlier this week.
 
Elon Musk has warned Twitter staff to brace for long hours of work and no other beneficiaries such as lunch, work from home, etc.  
