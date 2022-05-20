Elon Musk’s Starlink plans to provide internet access via satellite in THIS country

File Photo

SpaceX’ Starlink project is known for expanding high-speed satellite internet service to different parts of the world. The high-speed, low-latency broadband Internet provider operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to step in Malaysia.

With this, the country will have better internet penetration rate, especially in the rural parts.

According to the Senior Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, the Malaysian government is still considering the policy-related proposals shared by Starlink.

Also. READ: Elon Musk’s Chinese doppelganger suspended from China’s versions of TikTok, Twitter

As of yet, only some of the submitted proposals have been scrutinised.

“Starlink representatives will be in Malaysia next week to scrutinise these proposals, and we hope this can be finalised in the near future as they are ready to come to Malaysia, bringing these new technologies that would benefit the country’s economy,” he added.

In conversation with international media journalists after meeting the representatives of SpaceX and Starlink at the SpaceX headquarters, Azmin unveiled that there is a Johor-based Malaysian firm that manufactures most of the essential components for satellites made by Starlink.

Starlink’s entry in Malaysia will lay a huge impact on the country’s digital transformation goals. According to Azmin, it will strengthen Malaysia’s economic position in South-East Asia and the rest of the world.

At the moment, SpaceX and Starlink are researching if they can expand the supply chain among local firms as the new investments demands support of a wider supply chain.

Starlink’s plans to enter Malaysia is being viewed as an opportunity for the Malaysian firms to get involved in space technology.

Based on the CEO of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) - Arham Abdul Rahman, the negotiation process with SpaceX and Starlink is at the middle stages.

Notably, Azmin has recently met a healthcare technology firm that makes portable diagnostic tests for at-home usage. The firm, named Cue Health Inc, has launched a medical device that can perform a wide range of tests, including Covid-19 with the help of high-end technology.

“They have identified several suitable sites for this investment, and they will be in Malaysia in June to finalise a suitable place for the investment in Malaysia”, he added.