Elon Musk’s Chinese doppelganger suspended from China’s versions of TikTok, Twitter

Business magnate Elon Musk has a Chinese doppelganger, who has recently gone viral for the wrong reasons. A man named Yilong Ma, who looks exactly like Elon Musk has been suspended on the Chinese versions of TikTok and Twitter.

According to Business Insider, the man’s page on Douyin, which is China’s version of TikTok has been purged of all kinds of content. Likewise, the neighbouring country’s Twitter-like platform – Weibo also reflected a content-restriction notification on Weibo’s page.

The report by Business Insider further stated that Ma’s page on Douyin, which was made under the username – ‘Elon Musk’ was still active. The Elon Musk doppelganger has over 239,000 followers on the international version of TikTok.

The doppelganger’s profile description reads, “All platform videos are ported, I only have TikTok. I love you.”

Notably, the man first came into the limelight in November 2020 when netizens on Douyin noticed his uncanny resemblance to the Tesla CEO. Later, Musk also responded to a video of the man by saying that he too, might be ‘partly Chinese’.

Let us tell you that Ma used to upload lots of videos on TikTok. He also shared his views about Musk’s Twitter takeover. This video showed him excitedly commenting about the Twitter icon. He excitedly called it as ‘my bird’.

The man is fascinated with Musk and his properties. He was recently spotted posing ahead of a Tesla in a video. The caption with the photo compilation read, “I want to take my brother for a ride in my Tesla! #elonmusk #tesla.”

The doppelganger had become so popular that the Tesla CEO himself wanted to meet him in person. Musk tweeted, “I'd like to meet this guy (if he is real). Hard to tell with deepfakes these days.”

Interestingly, Ma responded to the multi-billionaire’s post on Weibo saying, “I am here. I want very much to see you too! I love you, you are my hero.”