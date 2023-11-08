Deloitte raises doubt on Dunzo’s ability to continue as ‘going concern’

Headlines

5 important things to keep in mind before buying gold

Meet BITS Pilani, IIM alumnus who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 5,025 crore company, he's a passionate marketer, author

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

IBM to invest $500 million in AI firms via new venture fund

The Lady Killer director takes U-turn after saying Arjun film was released incomplete, says statement was misinterpreted

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5 important things to keep in mind before buying gold

Meet BITS Pilani, IIM alumnus who leads Ratan Tata's Rs 5,025 crore company, he's a passionate marketer, author

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

6 habits to create and sustain good relations

5 Indian billionaires who chose village life over cities

8 benefits of good posture

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

The Lady Killer director takes U-turn after saying Arjun film was released incomplete, says statement was misinterpreted

Meet Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma, his last film starring Shah Rukh Khan was huge flop, he won National Award for...

HomeBusiness

Business

Deloitte raises doubt on Dunzo’s ability to continue as ‘going concern’

Cash-strapped Dunzo posted a massive loss of Rs 1,800 crore in FY23, a 288 per cent increase from the previous year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 03:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Top consulting firm Deloitte, which audited the financial statements of cash-strapped Dunzo for FY23, has said that the startup’s ability to operate as a ‘going concern’ is largely dependent on the availability of additional funding and improvement in operations.

Cash-strapped Dunzo posted a massive loss of Rs 1,800 crore in FY23, a 288 per cent increase from the previous year.

Going concern is an accounting term for a company that has the resources to continue making enough money to stay afloat for the foreseeable future.

“The group’s ability to continue as a going concern is significantly dependent on the availability of additional funding, and improvement in business operations. These events or conditions, along with other matters indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern,” Deloitte said in its report.

Dunzo said in media reports that it has scaled its operations since Deloitte filed its report.

“The audit report is from six months back and we’ve made significant developments since on business and funding. In FY23, our overall platform GMV crossed Rs 1,500 crore representing the true scale of our business,” according to a company spokesperson.

“Our logistics/B2B vertical, which reached maturity, continued to be a strong revenue generator, growing by over 128 per cent while becoming GM neutral,” the spokesperson added.

Moneycontrol was first to report on the development. For Dunzo, revenue from operations surged 4.1x to Rs 226 crore in FY23 from Rs 54 crore in FY22.

Dunzo’s losses came at a time when the company had been hit by the departure of several top-level executives, including co-founders and its finance head, as well as delays in salaries of several employees and mass layoffs across phases.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a sensation in Nigeria after Netflix release, fans say story is 'too Nigerian to be Indian'

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 4 imposed, ban on vehicles registered outside of Delhi; AQI turns ‘severe plus’

NIA raids 10 states in human trafficking cases

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Big deals on smartwatches under Rs 2000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the great deals on hair serums

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE