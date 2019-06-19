Delhi-Chandigarh national highway will test 'Free Flow Toll' tech

Soon, motorists may be able to drive through toll plazas on national highways without stopping. The government has taken the steps towards introducing Multi-Lane Free Flow Tolling or MLFF Tolling, wherein the toll amount can be deducted from the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags as the vehicle zips past at a speed of up to 150 kmph. This technology is already in practice in Malaysia and Indonesia, among other countries.

A bid has been floated by Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL) to get the technology to India, and a pilot project is planned on the stretch between Panipat and Ambala on the Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway. Three sites on this six-lane highway will an MLFF barrier-less gantry to capture details, such as the registration number, through ETC FASTags fixed on the vehicle's windshield.

A senior NHAI official said that if the pilot project yields positive results, the technology will be replicated on other highways and utilised for 'pay-as-you-use' tolling.