Conditions Apply: Vietnam's budget carrier offers direct flights to Delhi at just Rs 9

Vietnam's low-cost airline, Vietjet, has announced that it will start operating direct flight between New Delhi and Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City by the end of the year.

From December 6, the flights between India and Vietnam will be available on every alternate day of the week, starting from Monday, while services from Hanoi- the capital city of the country, will start from December 7.

The Vietnamese budget carrier has also announced special promotional fares at Rs 9 for Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. People who are booking the tickets between August 20-22 to these two cities can avail this special offer.

"India is one of our priority markets and an important addition to our growing network," Nguyen Thanh Son, Vietjet's Vice President told news agencies IANS.

According to the Vietjet website, the airline operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers on 113 routes, covering destinations across Vietnam and other countries including Japan, South Korea, Myanmar etc.

Joining the airline in operating flights between India and Vietnam, India's low-cost carrier IndiGo has announced direct flights from Kolkata to Hanoi from October 3.