Coffee with Daenerys

Headlines

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out 5G service in 26 Ghz band, claims top speed of...

Alia Bhatt dangles on wires, performs stunts with Gal Gadot in BTS glimpses from her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

Abhishek Bachchan reveals dad Amitabh Bachchan reaches KBC set hours early to rehearse lines everyday: 'That's genuine'

HomeBusiness

Business

Coffee with Daenerys

Brand promotions in movies and television series are becoming more subtle and in line with the plot

article-main
Latest News

Priyanka Golikeri

Updated: May 17, 2019, 05:20 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On the popular American television drama series Game of Thrones (GoT), a Starbucks paper cup mysteriously appeared in a recent episode, causing commotion on social media and helping the coffeehouse chain gain a stupendous $2.3 billion in free advertising! Back home in Bollywood, Gully Boy carried 20 brand associations, several in a subtle manner. While Truecaller featured as a passing reference in the film, Kingfisher Beer and Sunsilk held contests around the movie, with winners getting movie tickets. 

The recent brand promotions in GoT and Gully Boy mark a stark difference from the blatant, in-your-face promotions by brands like Bournvita and Mountain Dew in movies like Koi Mil Gaya and Mission Istaanbul a few years ago. And who can forget Chennai Express where Shahrukh Khan's over-the-top eulogy on Nokia Lumia was remembered more than the movie itself?

But the brand experience is now more fluid, say experts. “Earlier, in-film marketing had more product placements which meant there was either a visual placement in a scene with the logo clearly visible, or any character would discuss the product. This has evolved and filmmakers are weaving brands in their storyline since inception,” says Sonam Shah, founder and CEO, Treize Communications.

Says Shrenik Gandhi, CEO and co-founder, White Rivers Media, “The film industry is ensuring that brand promotions stay relevant to the audience and to the storyline because people today are smarter than ever and are increasingly focused on the storytelling and on the content. That's why we are gradually seeing a decline in the in-your-face product promotions. We have done brand tie-ups with movies, but have ensured the brand is natively integrated and does not stick out like a sore thumb.”

Blatant brand promotions spell failure for both the movie and the brand, says Harssh Chheda, founder and CEO, Corporate Collars, a bespoke luxury apparel brand. “Today, brands wish to create a top-of-the-mind recall. They want to make a personal connect with the audience by inducing their products/offerings in a more relatable manner. Thus, holistic brand integration is the way forward as this helps in the brand connect and recall. When a product is subtly integrated within the story of the movie, the audience understands the depth of what the brand can do for them and also connect the product with the star using it,” explains Chheda.

Moreover, millennials, who form the target group for several brands, do not just watch movies but access content through multiple platforms, says Shah. “Thus brands need to be present across multiple touch-points and this also marks the increase in subtle seamless brand integrations.”

Shah says that brand associations vary and range from launching teaser posters to trailers to the first look and to promotional song events.

The costs for brands though are humungous. For an in-placement of a brand within a movie, costs range from Rs 80 lakh to Rs 2 crore. But for out-of-movie partnerships, which include contests, ad campaigns, co-marketing events, etc, the costing could go up to Rs 4-5 crore. 

Says Gandhi, “Co-branding is a win-win, specifically with films that have an interesting subject. For example, Pee-safe's collaboration with Toilet Ek Prem Katha, where the idea of hygiene was central to the plot and was in line with the brand's products. The brand ended up getting wider exposure.”

Another kind of collaboration, where branded clothes or accessories or jewellery donned by actors in a particular movie are then promoted to the public as “limited edition collections” is also gaining in credence. Tanishq had designed earrings, nose-rings, necklaces, chokers and other jewellery pieces for the lead actors and had later promoted a Padmaavat collection to consumers. “Such associations benefit the brand as people are influenced by the character and would love to have a part of the merchandise. Moreover, since the promotions are interconnected, both the film and the brand stand to gain,” says Chheda.

STAR BUCKS

  • Rs 80 lakh to Rs 2 crore – An in-placement of a brand within a movie costs 
     
  • Rs 4-5 cr – Costing  for out-of-movie partnerships, which include contests, ad campaigns, co-marketing events, etc

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dharmendra reacts emotionally after seeing Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol together at Gadar 2 screening

Viral video of man's peculiar stunts in Delhi metro baffles onlookers, internet reacts

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

Karachi to Noida: Seema Haider turns Bollywood star, ex-husband called to India; know what film is about

Himachal weather news: All schools, colleges to remain closed on August 14 in view of heavy rainfall

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE