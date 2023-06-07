Can ChatGPT cut down 30 crore jobs worldwide? Know 5 jobs that are threatened by AI chatbot

Can ChatGPT cut down 30 crore jobs worldwide? (File photo)

As artificial intelligence is seeing new developments every day, a new AI chatbot called ChatGPT has made content curation and creation easier and faster for millions. This news AI, however, can also lead to humans being replaced by technology in many sectors.

OpenAI’s new chatbot called ChatGPT can be gunning for our jobs soon, especially when it comes to content writing and the education industry. ChatGPT has already become popular among students, who are using it to complete their essays and do their homework.

Research conducted by the University of Oxford determined that over 47 percent of the jobs in the United States can be cut because of Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the next 10 years. A similar fate can be predicted in a developing nation like India.

ChatGPT could potentially target white-collar office jobs and can save millions for several industries in terms of costs and man-hours due to its ease of usage. Many white-collar jobs are already adapting AI into their daily work, which can pose more threats to their jobs in a few years.

According to a study conducted by Goldman Sachs, AI like ChatGPT can replace and cut down over 30 crore jobs worldwide. 30 crore jobs worldwide account for over 18 percent of the global workforce, as of 2023.

The situation regarding ChatGPT replacing crores of jobs seems to be more persistent in advanced economies like the United States and European countries, rather than developing countries, due to their heavy reliance on white-collar jobs.

Here are 5 industries that are most threatened by AI chatbot ChatGPT

Tech jobs like coding and computer engineering

Media jobs like journalism, advertising, and content writing

Legal jobs like paralegals and law assistants

Market research analyst jobs

Finance and trading jobs

While ChatGPT can potentially pose a threat to crores of jobs across the world, researchers have stated that the AI replacing jobs in India is not a current threat, and can take several decades to happen.

