Weather Update: Delhi maximum temperature may hit 48°C, IMD issues red alert for Delhi-NCR

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heatwave in several parts of the country today i.e. May 27.

Residents of Delhi-NCR have been facing severe heatwave for the past few days. The temperature in Delhi has soared to a blistering 47.7 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Delhi-NCR will continue experiencing a 'severe heatwave' for the next few days.

Severe heatwave conditions are predicted for most of Rajasthan and areas of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It is expected that the heatwave will also impact Gujarat, Vidarbha, Central Maharashtra, West Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Jammu division, and Himachal Pradesh.