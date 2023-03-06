Headlines

Technology

Technology

What does GPT in ChatGPT stand for?

Although you may be aware that ChatGPT can answer interesting questions, make things easier to understand, write your emails, offer you a poem and do a lot more, but many are not aware of what GPT in ChatGPT stands for.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

ChatGPT has taken the world by storm since its launch. The artificial intelligence chatbot (AI) from OpenAI has started a new war among the tech giants. Most of you must have tried the ChatGPT AI chatbot at least once or if you haven't tried it yourself, it is highly unlikely that you would have not read about it in the news. Although you may be aware that ChatGPT can answer interesting questions, make things easier to understand, write your emails, offer you a poem and do a lot more, but many are not aware of what GPT in ChatGPT stands for.

What is GPT in ChatGPT?

GPT in ChatGPT stands for Generative Pre-Trained Transformer. Generative Pre-Trained Transformers or GPTs are a bunch of language models that are trained to use deep learning to generate human-like texts.

The transformers can be trained and fine-tuned for language translation and natural text generation. The ‘Pre-Trained’ in the Generative Pre-Trained Transformer describes the initial training process on a large text corpus where the program trains to predict the next word in a paragraph. This helps AI chatbots like ChatGPT to generate texts that resemble a human being.

