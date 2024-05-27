Meet one of India's richest couples, also most generous, not Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, their combined net worth is...

Azim completed his engineering degree through distance learning from Stanford University in 1999, while Yasmeen Premji was a former assistant editor at the design journal Inside Outside.

Wipro's Azim Premji is one of the richest Indian businessmen and has made an indelible mark on the global technology sector. His journey from inheriting a family business to transforming it into a software giant is inspiring. Alongside him, his wife Yasmeen Premji has significantly contributed to philanthropic initiatives, further solidifying their legacy.

Azim Premji was born in Mumbai and is the son of Hashim Premji, a successful businessman. After completing his early education, Azim enrolled at Stanford University to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. However, after his father passed away in 1966, Azim returned to India to take over the family business, which at the time was primarily focused on producing cooking oil under the brand name "Western India Vegetable Products."

Under Azim's leadership, the company underwent a remarkable transformation. In the 1980s, following the Indian government's request for IBM to leave the country, Azim pivoted the company towards the burgeoning software industry. This strategic shift marked the birth of Wipro as a leading global IT services corporation. Throughout the 1990s, Wipro's valuation soared, firmly establishing it as a major player in the technology sector.

Azim, meanwhile, completed his engineering degree through distance learning from Stanford University in 1999. Yasmeen Premji, a former assistant editor at the design journal Inside Outside, is equally distinguished for her philanthropic efforts and is director at the Azim Premji Foundation.



Azim and Yasmeen's wedding was simple, devoid of any pomp or show. The Premjis have two sons, Rishad and Tariq. Rishad is actively involved in the family business, continuing the legacy of innovation and leadership at Wipro. Tariq, on the other hand, maintains a lower public profile.

Despite his immense wealth and success, Azim Premji is known for his modest lifestyle and his commitment to giving back to society. Over the years, he has consistently featured in various lists of the world's most influential and generous philanthropists.

As of recent reports, Azim Premji's net worth stands at approximately USD 26.5 billion (around Rs 22,01,95 crore), placing him sixth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index list of the richest people in India. Yasmeen Premji's net worth, primarily attributed to her role in the Azim Premji Foundation, is estimated at Rs 1,14,400 crore. Together, their collective net worth amounts to Rs 3,34,595 crore.