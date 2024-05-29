Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India's biggest flop put entire Bollywood in debt, lesbian love song caused controversy, director had to quit films

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance signs mega oil deal with Russian company, to buy 3 million barrels a month in...

US closely monitoring Israeli airstrike probe amid tragic Rafah incidents but…

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam director Omar Lulu in sexual assault case

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash begins today: Know all details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's biggest flop put entire Bollywood in debt, lesbian love song caused controversy, director had to quit films

US closely monitoring Israeli airstrike probe amid tragic Rafah incidents but…

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam director Omar Lulu in sexual assault case

6 most expensive things owned by Ajay Devgn, Kajol

Oldest cricketers to play in T20 World Cup 2024

8 coolest destinations in India to beat the heat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Why Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Was Acquitted In 2002 Murder Case?

Munawar Faruqui Second Marriage: Bigg Boss 17 Star Gets Hitched Again? Here Is The First Look...

Punjab News: BJP Shares AAP's Balkar Singh Obscene Video Flashing Privates To 21-Yr-Old Job Seeker

India's biggest flop put entire Bollywood in debt, lesbian love song caused controversy, director had to quit films

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam director Omar Lulu in sexual assault case

Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance signs mega oil deal with Russian company, to buy 3 million barrels a month in...

The currency shift comes at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing for Moscow and its trading partners to find alternatives to the Western financial system to facilitate trade despite US and European sanctions.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 29, 2024, 07:09 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance signs mega oil deal with Russian company, to buy 3 million barrels a month in...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited has signed a one-year deal with Russia's Rosneft to buy at least 3 million barrels of oil a month in roubles, Reuters reported on Tuesday. This will help Reliance secure oil at discounted rates at a time when the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)+ group of oil producers is expected to extend voluntary supply cuts beyond June.

The deal took effect from April 1 and Reliance will buy two cargoes of about one million barrels of Urals crude with an option to buy four more each month at a discount of $3 a barrel to the Middle East Dubai benchmark, Reuters reported sources as saying.

Reliance Industries will also purchase one to two cargoes a month of low-sulphur crude oil, mainly ESPO Blend exported from Russia's Pacific port of Kozmino, at a premium of $1 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the sources added.

Reliance has agreed to make payment for the oil using Russia's rouble through HDFC Bank. Further details on the payment mechanism were not immediately available.

The currency shift comes at a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing for Moscow and its trading partners to find alternatives to the Western financial system to facilitate trade despite US and European sanctions.

(With Reuters inputs)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kerala police files FIR against Malayalam director Omar Lulu in sexual assault case

This actor, who gave superhits, was accused of raping 19-year-old house help, sent to jail; he now...

FTII faces pressure to drop case against Cannes winner Payal Kapadia, Oscar winner Resul Pookutty launches campaign

US closely monitoring Israeli airstrike probe amid tragic Rafah incidents but…

Ratan Tata once had near-death experience, engine on flight failed and he asked to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

AI models set goals for pool parties in sizzling bikinis this summer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement