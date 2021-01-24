Budget 2021: This is going to happen in Union Budget for the first time ever

The 'Halwa Ceremony', that marks the start of the compilation of documents related to Union Budget, was attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and some top officials of the Ministry of Finance on Saturday (January 23). For the ceremony, 'halwa' is prepared in a large frying pot and served to the entire staff involved in the Budget making exercise.

But, Union Budget 2021-2022 is going to be completely different from the budgets presented so far because the Finance Ministry had announced few days ago that Union Budget 2021-22 will be delivered in paperless form.

Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 on February 1, 2021.

The budget documents will not be printed this year due to coronavirus outbreak. The budget documents will be distributed electronically to the Members of Parliament (MPs). Earlier, the 'Halwa Ceremoy' marked the beginning of the printing exercise for Union budget.

For her part, Sitharaman on Saturday launched a new mobile app by the name 'Union Budget Mobile App' for hassle-free access to Budget documents by the MPs and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience.

The Union Budget Mobile App has been developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the guidance of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).

It can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on Android devices and from the Apple App Store on iOS devices like the iPhone and iPad. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal (www.Indiabudget.Gov.In).