Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 5 days next week - Check complete list here

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2022, 02:13 PM IST

Bank Holidays in January 2022: All private and government banks will be closed for a total of 5 days next week (starting January 9, 2022). You must finish all your important work related to the bank while keeping in mind these holidays. 

RBI guidelines state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the specified dates. 

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is a full list of bank holidays next week, in your city, as per the list of RBI (January 9 onwards)

  1. January 9, 2022: Sunday 
  2. January 11, 2022: Missionary Day (Mizoram)
  3. January 12, 2022: Swami Vivekananda birthday
  4. January 14, 2022: Makar Sankranti/Pongal (Many states)
  5. January 15, 2022: Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day (Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu)

