Ashneer Grover trolls Uber President, says 'Kya chhapte rehte ho tum log...'

Although Ola and Uber are frequently hailed as the success story of ride-hailing services in India, they are nonetheless plagued with strikes that affect passengers and incidents of driver harassment. Even the platforms and other firms were criticised in a report by India Ratings for not treating gig workers fairly, including by failing to pay the legal minimum wage per hour.

On Wednesday, Ashneer Grover responded to Uber's assertion that it had travelled 4.5 billion kilometres (the distance between Earth and Neptune) in India this year. The former founder of BharatPe and TVF Pitchers judge poked light at the assertion in Uber's annual report by conducting a Twitter poll. (Also Read: TCS rewards employees with massive salary hike after making Rs 10,000 crore profit)

"As per Uber, they made trips as long as Milky Way in India. So Mars ki sawaari aap kiske saath karna chahenge (So which company would you pick to travel to Mars)?" Grover tweeted.

As per Uber - they made trips as long as Milky Way in India. So Mars ki sawaari aap kiske saath karna chahenge? @UberINSupport @Uber — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 28, 2022

Instead of addressing the cancellations and bad ride experiences on Uber, Uber highlighted the solar system and Milky way in the report, Ashneer Grover questions Uber.

"Who needs to take an Uber to the Moon? What customers have been facing are cancellations and bad cab experiences -- address them head-on. You guys are going down the same path as WhatsApp with these messages," he wrote sharing Singh's post which has since been deleted.

For context : from LinkedIn today morning ! pic.twitter.com/JrVadmk6Gt December 28, 2022

Grover claimed that the company's country managers appeared to care more about their reputation than the business after learning that Uber India's president Prabhjeet Singh had erased his LinkedIn post.

He previously criticised the country managers of WhatsApp and Meta India for their marketing campaigns that prioritised privacy over e-payment services.