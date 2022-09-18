Search icon
As 7 crore Indians suffer from diabetes, govt launches Sitagliptin at THIS price

Diabetes is a condition that develops when the blood glucose level rises excessively.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 08:47 AM IST

The Government has launched a diabetes medicine in the market named Sitagliptin. For 60 rupees, 10 tablets of this medication are available to diabetes patients. The country's generic pharmacy stores, Jan Aushadhi Kendras, will sell this medication. The Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) has added a new formulation of sitagliptin to its Jan Aushadhi Kendras, according to a statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.
 
The maximum retail price of 10 tablets of Sitagliptin 50 mg is Rs.60 and the cost of a packet of 100 mg tablets is Rs 100. The statement claims that this medication costs between 60 and 70 percent less than similarly branded drugs. Branded diabetes medications cost between Rs 160 and Rs 258. More than 8,700 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras have been established nationwide as part of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Project.
 
At the moment, Jan Aushadhi Kendra offers 250 surgical instruments and more than 1,600 medications. Sanitary napkins are also sold at these centres for 1 rupee. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7.40 crore individuals in India have diabetes, (ICMR). Eight crore people have pre-diabetes at the same time. Pre-diabetic patients are developing diabetes at an accelerated rate, according to the report.
 
According to the author of the study, Dr. V Mohan, it is estimated that in the year 2045, there will be a total of 135 million patients with diabetes in India. This means that the number of diabetic patients will double in the coming 20 years.
 
The main cause of this is eating a lot of carbohydrates. Diabetes is a condition that develops when the blood glucose level rises excessively. The pancreas releases the hormone insulin to restore balance. Glucose levels are maintained by insulin. However, diabetes becomes a problem when insulin is not properly released from the pancreas.
 
There are two types of diabetes. Type 1 and type 2 diabetes. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas is unable to produce insulin at all. At the same time, in type 2 diabetes, the pancreas produces a very small amount of insulin in a very small amount.
