Apple Delhi, Mumbai stores' annual sales figure may cross Rs 600 crore, monthly sales figures are...

Apple store sales in India are being handled by its headquarters in London. (File)

Apple India has become the company that runs the country's most successful electronic stores as far as sales is concerned. According to a report, the two Apple stores in Mumbai and Delhi have been clocking monthly sales of Rs 22-Rs 25 crore each. This figure is almost two times the highest revenue of any electronic store in the country. These numbers even trump the Diwali period sales.

The Mumbai and Delhi stores -- the only two retail outlets run by the company in India -- were inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook in April. Apple's Mumbai store billed Rs 10 crore on the very first day of the launch, reported ET. This number is Rs 2-3 crore more than a large electronics store earn in a month. The sales figure top out at Rs 3-5 crore on Diwali.

If this run-rate is maintained, the two stores will post a total sales figure of a whopping Rs 550 crore-Rs 600 crore per annum.

The Delhi store, which is smaller than the Mumbai store, is also posting similar revenues.

The average selling price of Apple products are way higher than the competition which leads to higher sales figures, an executive told the newspaper. The footfall is also high and the sales figures have even beat Apple's internal estimates, he added.

Apple's average selling price in India in 2022 was 990 dollars offline and 890 dollars on e-commerce websites. It is likely that the iPhone's ASP will rise to 1000 dollars in offline sales.

Delhi and Mumbai account for a quarter of the company's total iPhone sales, an analyst told the paper. The Apple stores will result in more business as it doesn't rely on too many offers to push its products.

Apple store sales in India is being handled by its headquarters in London. However, sales account will be handled by Apple India as it signed the rental agreements with the two stores.

Experts believe sales can skyrocket again after Apple's annual product launch. This will happen if Apple pushes its inventory for the new products first on its stores.