An Efficient Strategist and Superior Management Professional, Sanjay Dhavalikar

Sanjay Dhavalikar is a superior management professional holding 29 years of knowledge and experience in managing complex operations and 6 years’ experience in Accounting operations. Sanjay Dhavalikar graduated with a B.Com degree from Mumbai University, which helped him better understand accounts and finance. He achieved his ADBA in HR from the Welingkar Institute of Management to get more insight into business regime and management.

He is a seasoned professional managing complex operation in Banking, Insurance and Financial Services.

He has a charming personality with a susceptible nature, contributing generously to the work of public and public interest. For more than 3 decades, Sanjay has specialised in many reputed banks and financial groups due to his business transparency and excellent service commitment. He has expertise in Strategic Planning, Retail Operations Management, Process Management, System Planning, Risk Management, Accounting & Compliance, Policy Formulation and other allied functions.

Sanjay established Archis Business Solutions Private Limited in January 2014. The concept of this business was running in his mind only 5 years before its inception. He worked for 26-27 years in the banking and insurance sectors, and during that time, it came to his mind that all companies need some service providers or partners who know business to be successful and efficient.

Understanding today's changed compliance and regulation in business, one who can do the work can work for the success and efficiency of these companies and can prove to help move them forward. Then to give shape to this idea of imagination, Sanjay founded Archis Business Solutions in 2014. Shri Sanjay Dhavalikar, the founder of Unites Business Solutions, started this organisation to provide a trusted partner for BFSI and ITES Industry, offering cost-effective outsourcing and process re-engineering. This outsourcing model includes Operations Management, Data Processing, Customer Service and Audits & Compliance.

UBS is working with extraordinary banking institutions in the cooperative banking sector. It has also extended its expertise in Cooperative Credit societies across Maharashtra. We look at demonetisation and GST positively, and in my opinion, its impact on the economy has been excellent.

Talking about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he says how successful this campaign has been and its failure; he cannot say anything about it. But it has happened that the mindset of the people has changed. Now people are hesitant and shy to throw garbage on the road. If we keep our surroundings clean, then we can create an enchanting and peaceful environment. This will keep human life healthy. The Prime Minister has done a commendable job of taking India in a new direction by starting this campaign.

Moreover, Sanjay Dhavalikar has executed duties with India’s 4 prominent players, namely ICICI, SBI, Future Generali, Star Union Dai-ichi. He had exercised the conceptualisation of multi-distribution, product & operations strategies for these start-up ventures. He has been an essential part of every high and low of the Indian Banking & Life Insurance industry post-liberalization and assignments that have helped develop an end-to-end perspective on organising the business.

