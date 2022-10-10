Search icon
Amit Shah announces Amul merger with cooperative societies: Know details

Amit Shah said that the MSCS will ensure the export of the products after its certification so that profit can go directly to the farmers account.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Amit Shah, the minister of union housing and cooperation, announced on Sunday that Amul would combine with five other cooperative societies to form a multi-state cooperative society (MSCS). He was speaking to the North Eastern Council's (NEC) 70th plenary session.
 
Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) here, Shah said the process for the merger has already started.
 
"The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving priority to natural agriculture and digital agriculture and for certification of natural products, the process to form a multi-state cooperative society by merging Amul and five other cooperative societies has been started," he said.
 
After certification, the MSCS will ensure export of the goods so that farmers can receive their profits directly in their bank accounts.
 
Under the Amul brand, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. markets its goods.
 
Earlier on Friday, while speaking at the North-Eastern Cooperative Dairy Conclave in Gangtok, Shah emphasised the need to double milk production in the country over the next five years, not just to meet the demand in the domestic market, but also those of neighbouring countries.
 
"We have a huge opportunity to deliver milk to countries like Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and to explore this world market, the government is setting up a multi-state cooperative which will act as the export house," he had said.
 
(with inputs from PTI)
