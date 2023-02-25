Alakh Pandey: Tution teacher who couldn't crack IIT earned Rs 350 crore, PhysicsWallah's net worth is massive

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 07:43 AM IST

Alakh Pandey net worth: Physicswallah became India's 101st Unicorn.

Alakh Pandey's story is the story of the new India and new Indian. He was a brilliant student who was studying at a premier engineering college. However, he wanted to start his entrepreneurial journey so he quit the course and started PhysicsWallah, a company worth thousands of crores. However, he had had his share of failures. Here's Alakh Pandey's story, a boy from Allahabad who became a billionaire.

Alakh Pandey is the CEO of PhysicsWallah. He is also a YouTuber. He got married to journalist Shivani Dubey earlier this month.

PhysicsWallah is an Indian ed-tech company. He has also made an application for those who want to crack JEE-NEET.

On this app, over 5 lakh aspirants spend at least 1.5 hours per day.

Physicswallah became India's 101st Unicorn, which means a company with over 1 billion dollars valuation.

His first income was Rs 5000. He used to take tutions for this paltry sum.

Alakh Pandey was a topper in Class 10 and Class 12. However, he couldn't crack IIT. He took admission in Kanpur's Harcourt Butler college.

He left engineering in the third year and returned to Allahabad. In 2016, he started the channel PhysicsWallah. He launched the app in 2020.

His total net worth is Rs 8500 crore. He has 9.1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Last year, his company earned Rs 350 crore. He has 19000 employees.

He recently raised Rs 777 crore.

His company currently has 20 offline centres.