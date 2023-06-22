Meet Mukesh Ambani's samdhi with Rs 28,680 crore wealth who earned Rs 4630 crore in 1 day

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:53 AM IST

Piramal Enterprises has sold 8.34 percent stake in Shriram Finance. The deal reportedly earned Rs 4,630 crore to the company. According to reports, the company sold 3.12 crore shares. The company, helmed by Mukesh Ambani's 'samdhi' Ajay Piramal, sold its domestic pharma formulations business to Abbott in 2013 for Rs 17,000 crore. He invested a part of that sum into the Shriram Group.

In May 2013, Piramal acquired a 9.9 percent stake in Shriram Transport Finance Company for Rs 1636 crore, reported ET. The next year, they invested Rs 2014 crore in Shriram Capital (20 percent stake). In June 2019, the company sold STFC investment for Rs 2300 crore.

Ajay Piramal is the chairman of the Piramal Group. His son Anand Piramal is married to Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.

He started working for his family's textile business in 1977. In 2010, he sold his domestic formulations business to Abbott Labs for a whopping 3.8 billion dollars.

In November 2020, he sold Piramal Glass to Blackstone for 1 billion dollars (over Rs 7400 crore at that time).

Ajay Piramal's net worth is 3.5 billion dollars (Rs 28,680 crore).

The group was founded by his grandfather Piramal Chatrabhuj.

Ajay Piramal is known for making the company huge. He started acquiring businesses.

In 1987, he acquired Nicholas Laboratories. He grew the business. His older brother Dilip leads VIP industries. His sister-in-law Urvi Piramal runs Peninsula Land.

In 2020, Piramal Enterprises sold a 20 percent stake in its pharma business at the cost of $490 million to The Carlyle Group.

He did Bachelor of Science from Mumbai University. He did MBA from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.