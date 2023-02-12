After Netflix, Swiggy restricts customers from password sharing on ‘Swiggy One’ membership

Swiggy the food delivery app has implemented a mechanism for its ‘Swiggy One’ membership programme, limiting users to logging in on a maximum of two devices. The action taken by Swiggy is similar to Netflix's. The massive streaming service also recently disclosed its intention to cut down on password sharing.

The action is anticipated to assist the business in resolving the power-sharing issue, which is the primary cause of businesses losing potential clients who can increase revenue.

Swiggy sent its subscribers an email informing them of the modifications made to the Swiggy One subscription. According to the email from the firm, Swiggy One customers will no longer be able to utilise one account on more than two devices as of February 8.

“The Swiggy One membership is meant for personal usage. Implementing this change will reduce the instances of misuse. This will ensure we are able to serve our members in the most optimal way while still maintaining fair usage within reasonable parameters,” wrote Swiggy.

It further mentioned that Swiggy has updated its Terms and Conditions of Swiggy one Membership.

The cost of Swiggy's membership plan is Rs 75 per month. Users must pay Rs 299 for three months and Rs 899 for a full year.