5G spectrum auction day 3: 10th round of bidding underway, Rs 1.5 trillion received so far

File photo

The bidding wars between four major telecom companies for the 5G spectrum bandwidth have entered into their third day, with a record-breaking amount received on the first two days. The Centre has expected that the bids can go up to Rs 2 trillion by the end of the auction.

India's 5G spectrum auctions entered Day 3 on Thursday with the tenth round of bidding for airwaves that would power lag-free connectivity and ultra-high-speed internet. On Wednesday, the auctions garnered Rs 1.49 lakh crore as aggressive bidding across multiple bands by players like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel sustained the tempo, and pushed the sale over to the third day.

As many as five rounds of bidding were conducted on Wednesday, and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said "good competition" was seen in almost all bands on offer.

Vaishnaw expressed happiness at the response received for the coveted 700 MHz bands, which did not find any takers in the last two auctions held in 2016 and 2021.

"The sector is coming with new energy and that is reflected in response to 5G auctions," Vaishnaw told reporters on Wednesday.

Firms run by tycoons Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Gautam Adani as well as Vodafone Idea had put in bids worth Rs 1.45 lakh crore on an opening day on Tuesday when four rounds were held, and incremental demand for airwaves came in five rounds held on Wednesday.

According to the Department of Telecommunications, the 5G rollout will initially be carried out in a total of 13 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, Pune, and others.

Though the details of the bids have not been released yet, it is expected that Reliance Jio is the highest bidder till now, estimated to put up as much as Rs 80,000 crore, likely opting for 10MHz spectrum in the premium 700MHz band, as per PTI reports.

As per the government, the details of the auction will only be released after the 5G spectrum bid is complete.

(With PTI inputs)

