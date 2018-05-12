Zindagi Ke Crossroads: Get ready to meet Ram Kapoor in a never-before-seen avatar!

Here's all you need to know about the new show...

The lives we live are the consequences of the choices we make. Promising to be an emotional rollercoaster ride of insights and opinions, a first-of-its kind fiction-meets-non-fiction concept on Indian television is soon to be aired with Zindagi Ke Crossroads. It's about the decisions we take and how they shape our lives. The reality segment of the show will be hosted by one of television’s most acclaimed and beloved actor, Ram Kapoor.

The talented and versatile actor will be seen in a never-seen-before-avatar on the show. Ram Kapoor has been a favourite and one of the most admired television actors and on this show he will be seen engaging with real audiences as the real human being that he is, going beyond his acting persona. As the host, he will evoke most internal thoughts and perspectives from the studio audience and viewers sitting at home.

With clutter breaking content in an innovative and interactive format, the producer of the show aims to create a mirror for individuals to assess themselves, through other’s issues and dilemmas. And, to fulfill this need to find a life guide, renowned bollywood fashion designer and producer Shabina Khan is all set to make her television debut as producer of this show. Zindagi Ke Crossroads will by aired on Sony TV.