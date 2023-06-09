Search icon
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 7: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film earns Rs 37.35 crore in first week

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continues its victory march at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke/File photo

Starring Vicky Kaushal as Kapil and Sara Ali Khan as Somya, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke continues to spring a surprise at the box office. After earning Rs 22.59 crore in its opening weekend, the romantic comedy stayed steady on the weekdays and earned Rs 37.35 crore in its first week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the official numbers on his social media handles, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke closes Week 1 on an impressive note. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: ₹ 37.35 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. The Week 1 biz of this *mid-range film* has surpassed all expectations, proving yet again that audience mandate is what matters eventually."

He added that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will touch Rs 50 crore mark by Sunday night as he continued, "#ZHZB should dominate the marketplace in Week 2, till the much-awaited biggie #Adipurush arrives on 16 June. The weekend biz should again witness an upward trend, hopefully it should breach the ₹ 50 cr mark by Sunday night. The numbers of #ZHZB are sure to instill hope and confidence in makers of *mid-range films* to think theatrical, instead of opting for direct-to-digital route."

"Additionally, it also proves that well-made films that are desi at heart or rooted in culture will never go out of fashion in #India… This film - besides several examples - should act as an eye-opener/case study for those makers/studios who target films for #Bandra to #Versova audience", Taran concluded.

Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also features Inaamulhaq, Sushmita Mukherjee, Neeraj Sood, Rakesh Bedi, Akash Khurana, Kanupriya Pandit, and Sharib Hashmi in key supporting roles.

