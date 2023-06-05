Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film shows growth, earns Rs 22.59 crore

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke/File photo

Starring Vicky Kaushal as Kapil and Sara Ali Khan as Somya, the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in the theatres on Friday, June 2, and has performed well at the ticket windows earning Rs 22.59 crore in its opening weekend with showing continuous growth in its second and third-day collections.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media and shared the official figures, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke swims to the winning post, goes from strength to strength in Weekend 1. National chains excellent, mass pockets join the party on Day 3. All eyes on the make-or-break Mon. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.59 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Day-wise growth/decline Sat: [growth] 31.15% Sun: [growth] 37.50%"

He continued that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer collected Rs 5.75 crore on its third day from the three national chains with PVR contributing the maximum share of Rs 2.60 crore. "The *national chains* on Day 1, 2 and 3 #PVR: 1.54 cr / 2.11 cr / 2.60 cr #INOX: 1.11 cr / 1.50 cr / 1.97 cr #Cinepolis: 70 lacs / 94 lacs / 1.18 cr Total: ₹ 3.35 cr / ₹ 4.55 cr / ₹ 5.75 cr", he added.

Since Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had the Buy One Get One (BOGO) offer on its tickets in the opening weekend, Taran said that the film has worked due to its content and not just this incentive. He wrote, "Let’s get one thing straight #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke *has* found acceptance by the movie-going audience. Sure, the Buy-1-Get-1 [#BOGO] free ticket offer has given its biz the required push, but this incentive is not solely responsible for magnetising moviegoers to cinemas. If a film faces rejection, no incentive or concession can rescue or salvage it from sinking at the #BO."

Further, he compared the latest Hindi release with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada which also had the BOGO offer on its tickets on its opening day but failed to attract audiences to the theatres. "MOST IMPORTANTLY, if the Buy-1-Get-1 [#BOGO] free ticket offer was a foolproof strategy to lure viewers or make any film successful, then #Shehzada - starring #KartikAaryan and #KritiSanon - would’ve started with a bang on Day 1. That film failed to take off, despite this incentive on its opening day. #ZHZB", Taran concluded.



