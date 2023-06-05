Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film shows growth, earns Rs 22.59 crore

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has posted a healthy collection in its opening weekend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 03:39 PM IST

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke box office collection day 3: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan film shows growth, earns Rs 22.59 crore
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke/File photo

Starring Vicky Kaushal as Kapil and Sara Ali Khan as Somya, the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released in the theatres on Friday, June 2, and has performed well at the ticket windows earning Rs 22.59 crore in its opening weekend with showing continuous growth in its second and third-day collections.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media and shared the official figures, "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke swims to the winning post, goes from strength to strength in Weekend 1. National chains excellent, mass pockets join the party on Day 3. All eyes on the make-or-break Mon. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr. Total: ₹ 22.59 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice Day-wise growth/decline Sat: [growth] 31.15% Sun: [growth] 37.50%"

He continued that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer collected Rs 5.75 crore on its third day from the three national chains with PVR contributing the maximum share of Rs 2.60 crore. "The *national chains* on Day 1, 2 and 3 #PVR: 1.54 cr / 2.11 cr / 2.60 cr  #INOX: 1.11 cr / 1.50 cr / 1.97 cr #Cinepolis: 70 lacs / 94 lacs / 1.18 cr Total: ₹ 3.35 cr / ₹ 4.55 cr / ₹ 5.75 cr", he added.

Since Zara Hatke Zara Bachke had the Buy One Get One (BOGO) offer on its tickets in the opening weekend, Taran said that the film has worked due to its content and not just this incentive. He wrote, "Let’s get one thing straight #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke *has* found acceptance by the movie-going audience. Sure, the Buy-1-Get-1 [#BOGO] free ticket offer has given its biz the required push, but this incentive is not solely responsible for magnetising moviegoers to cinemas. If a film faces rejection, no incentive or concession can rescue or salvage it from sinking at the #BO."

Further, he compared the latest Hindi release with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada which also had the BOGO offer on its tickets on its opening day but failed to attract audiences to the theatres. "MOST IMPORTANTLY, if the Buy-1-Get-1 [#BOGO] free ticket offer was a foolproof strategy to lure viewers or make any film successful, then #Shehzada - starring #KartikAaryan and #KritiSanon - would’ve started with a bang on Day 1. That film failed to take off, despite this incentive on its opening day. #ZHZB", Taran concluded.

READ | Zara Hatke Zara Bachke movie review: Vicky Kaushal tries, Sara Ali Khan fumbles, and the film struggles to entertain

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: Rail movement at Balasore crash site resumes after 51 hrs
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.