'Whole lifetime can lead to a moment': Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah entered marital bliss in 2019. The couple had a private wedding ceremony at Arya Samaj in Delhi and they announced their social media pages. They tied the knot after a whirlwind romance and it's all about showering love on each other whenever they share moments on their Instagram. Now as they celebrate their first wedding anniversary today, Pooja and Nawab took to their Instagram pages and shared photos.

Pooja posted a photo of them walking down the aisle together and she looked stunning as ever in a pink gown. While Nawab donned a handsome look wearing a black suit and a zipper jacket with blue jeans. She also shared photos from their wedding and captioned her post stating, "A whole lifetime can lead to a moment Happy 1st Anniversary #julyisforlovers".

Nawab shared a gorgeous photo from the shoot they did and wrote, "The universe gives each of our souls a twin, which is a reflection of our souls, no matter how far apart these souls are separated, they will always find their way to one another. I love you Pooja. Happy anniversary @poojabatra #aniversary #soulmate #love #happiness #inspiration #partnerincrime #wife #thankful".

It was in May 2019, when Nawab went down on his knee and asked Pooja for her hand in marriage. She had shared those moments too wherein he proposed to her in presence of her mom.

Before making their relationship official, the couple had hinted about it by sharing their vacation photos with loved up captions.