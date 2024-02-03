Twitter
Bollywood

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

We all saw Bobby Deol recreating his famous Jamal Kudu step at a wedding. Let's learn more about the festivity and the newest son-in-law of the Deol family.

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 06:46 PM IST

Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary got married to Rushabh Shah on January 31 at a grand destination wedding function. The Deol family, including Nikita's uncle, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Abhay Deol were seen attending and enjoying the festivities. 

Photos and videos from the celebration went viral on the internet. The video of Bobby Deol dancing on Jamal Kudu has already broken the internet, and fans are curious to know more about the new son-in-law of Deols. So, let's find out more about The Deols' new Jamai Raja. 

Who is Rushabh Shah

Rishabh Shah is a NRI businessman. Nikita and Rushabh met in America. They fell in love and decided to get married. Nikita is the daughter of Ajeeta Deol, who is the elder daughter of Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur. Ajeeta got married to US-based dentist Dr Kiran Chaudhary and moved to California. Nikita has an elder sister, Priyanka, and they both are dentists. 

Nikita and Rushabh Shah's wedding happened at? 

The couple got married in an intimate yet opulent wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by Abhay Deol, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, and Rajveer Deol among others. A few days before, Abhay Deol had shared a selfie photo of Nikita and Rushabh from the wedding. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actor wrote, “The bride and the groom ladies and gentlemen, send them your blessings for this new chapter in their lives. Amazing how I still see the little baby girl in my niece more than the amazing woman she has become!” 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhay Deol (@abhaydeol)

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanni. He will next be seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Bobby Deol was last seen making his big screen comeback as the antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Sunny was last seen in the action blockbuster Gadar 2.

