When Sushant Singh Rajput recreated Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's signature steps with Karan Wahi

While there is still displeasure among netizens that Bollywood celebrities, including the Khans, have remained silent in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a video of the actor, recreating the signature steps of two Khans has been going viral. In the video, Sushant is seen recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's hook steps, with his colleague Karan Wahi.

Sushant was seen on what looks like a cruise with Karan Wahi. The two actors were seen indulging in a lot of fun activities. Sushant wore the Statue of Liberty crown on his head as he posed like the iconic structure of US. He was then seen recreating Shah Rukh and Salman Khan's signature steps.

Sushant taught Karan how to do the open arms pose like Shah Rukh Khan, after which they both were seen recreating SRK's signature step. Sushant-Karan even danced like Salman Khan did in the movie 'Dabangg'.

Watch the video here:

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14, 2020, fans have shared videos remembering the actor in all of his finest and lowest moments. They have constantly fought for a CBI probe in the actor's death case.

Sushant's mysterious death case was investigated by both Mumbai as well as Bihar Police. The Bihar Police came into action after Sushant's father KK Singh alleged that Rhea Chakraborty took Sushant's money in crores and distanced the actor from his friends and family. Various people related to the case have also claimed that the 'Jalebi' actor practiced blackmagic, which Sushant also feared. There is still no concrete proof against the actor, but she is under investigation with regards to the case.