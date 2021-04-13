When Kareena Kapoor Khan demanded 'same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting', didn't speak to Karan Johar for 9 months

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar may be best friends now, however, the actor and filmmaker, who belong to the two most prominent industry families, had earlier fought and were not on talking terms for more than nine months, Karan had revealed.

Speaking about the incident in his autobiography titled 'The Unsuitable Boy', Karan had written, "My first problem was with Kareena. She asked for too much money and we had some kind of a fallout at that time. Mujhse Dosti Karoge! had just released, directed by Kunal Kohli. She said, 'Aditya Chopra's assistant Kunal Kohli has made this flop, so Karan Johar’s assistant, Nikhil Advani is not to be trusted either'."

Karan went on to reveal how Kareena demanded the same amount of money as Shah Rukh Khan for 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

The filmmaker had revealed, "The weekend of Mujhse Dosti Karoge’s release, I offered her Kal Ho Naa Ho, and she asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. I said, 'Sorry'. I was very hurt. I told my father, 'Leave that negotiation room' and I called her. She didn’t take my call, and I said, 'We’re not taking her'. And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn’t speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid; she's a decade younger than me."

Karan further said that he had to head back to shoot for 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', while his father Yash Johar, continued his treatment in New York and that is when Kareena called him.

Karan wrote, "It was August. We had not spoken for nine months. She called and said, 'I heard about Yash uncle'. She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, 'I love you and I am so sorry I haven’t been in touch. Don’t worry'."