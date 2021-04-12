Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor flaunt culinary skills in new show, details inside

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Pratik Gandhi, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora soon will be seen showcasing their culinary skills in a show called 'Star Vs Food'.

Kareena, as a surprise to her fans, on Monday, posted a promo video of the show on her Instagram account and wrote, "For the Kapoors, food has always been a passion. It's that one element that brings us all together and like most families is a focal point for any special occasion. Good food is something that should bring you joy in just the experience of it and for me, my go-to has always been Italian, especially since it was the one thing I craved the most during my pregnancy."

Kareena also shared that the show allowed her to perfect the art of making a pizza.

The celebrity cooking show features weekly episodes of stars setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a professional chef.

Filmmaker Karan Johar said he was never very keen on cooking but that changed when his babies started to grow up. Karan said, "Cooking under the guidance of a pro like Chef Lakhan was a real eye-opener and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. I have a long way to go, but thanks to this experience, I think I might find myself in the kitchen more often!"

'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' star Pratik Gandhi says as an actor, his schedule rarely permits him the time to pick and prepare a meal for himself or his family. He added, "My wife is my ultimate chef who always remembers my favorites and tries to give me a dose of home-cooked goodness every now and then. So when the opportunity came my way, to treat her to an extravagant food experience, prepared by me under the tutelage of one of Mumbai`s culinary masterminds, how could I pass that up!"

'Star Vs Food' will stream from April 15 on Discovery+.

(Inputs from IANS)