‘Tu peeke aaya hai’: Katrina Kaif stumps Ranbir Kapoor with question on his drinking in viral video, watch his reaction

During a press conference for the film, Katrina Kaif seemed annoyed with Ranbir Kapoor and asked him if he was drunk

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

Edited by

Seven years ago, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor made headlines with their controversial breakup. Even though they never publicly admitted their relationship, it was clear that Katrina was upset about it.

After the breakup, they had to promote their last movie together, Jagga Jasoos. During the press conference for the film, Katrina seemed annoyed with Ranbir. She even asked him if he was drunk. Despite being professionals, they didn't engage in much conversation and kept things minimal during the press conference.

Katrina Kaif didn't seem interested in speaking positively about Ranbir during an event, and she gave off a chilly vibe. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Hirani, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Madhuri Dixit attended the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Other notable figures like Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Ram Charan, Rajinikanth, and Hema Malini were also present at the ceremony. Social media is full of pictures and videos of the celebrities at the temple. Now a video is going viral in which security officials can be seen stopping Ranbir, Alia, Madhuri, Rohit Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and others at the temple gate. Later in the video, the security guard can be seen politely informing them that they are at the wrong entry gate.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

