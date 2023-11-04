Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates Jawan, Pathaan songs to Deepika Padukone

In one of the viral videos, Ranveer Singh has turned DJ and can be seen playing Shah Rukh Khan's songs while Mika and Deepika Padukone can be seen enjoying.

Shah Rukh Khan, on Thursday, celebrated his 58th birthday. His birthday celebrations are no less than a festival for his fans who wait outside Mannat just to see SRK waving at them. The Jawan actor also hosted a star-studded for all his friends from the industry.

Videos and photos are going viral on social media. In one of the videos, Ranveer Singh has turned DJ and can be seen playing Shah Rukh Khan's songs with Mika. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone can be seen enjoying and dancing at the party.

Watch viral video:

Ranveer Singh became the DJ at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash, he was vibing on SRK's songs Zinda Banda & Chaleya from Jawan & Lungi Dance. In the end he dedicated Aana Mere Pyar Ko to Deepika Padukone, it's so sweet. #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/Ds5OGm579p — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023

Ranveer can be seen singing Jawan, Pathaan, Chennai Express songs of Shah Rukh Khan. Sharing the video, a Twitter user Sohom wrote, "Ranveer Singh became the DJ at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash, he was vibing on SRK's songs Zinda Banda & Chaleya from Jawan & Lungi Dance. In the end he dedicated Aana Mere Pyar Ko to Deepika Padukone, it's so sweet."

Meanwhile, more than 30 phones have been stolen outside Mannat. At least 30 fans of the Badshah queued up at the Mumbai police station to file FIRs after finding they were robbed of their phones on Thursday night when they stood outside the actor’s residence to wish him on the eve of his 58th birthday.

Mumbai police have filed an FIR. Meanwhile, SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude to fans for all the sweet birthday wishes. He wrote, “It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it.”

The ‘Pathaan’ actor appeared on the balcony of his Mumbai bungalow and waved at his fans, who were left enthralled while cheering at the sight of the superstar. King Khan also marked the occasion with his signature arms pose in front of his fans.

The ‘Jawan’ actor donned a plain black T-shirt with camouflage trousers. He looked uber cool in a black cap. Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, and huge posters of SRK along with them. (With inputs from ANI)