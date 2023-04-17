Watch: Ranbir Kapoor kisses Bobby Deol at Animal wrap-up bash, netizens say 'judwaa bhai lag rahe hai'

Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol wrapped up filming of their upcoming action-thriller Animal at London, and they celebrated the completion of the film with small celebration bash. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. This is his second Hindi directorial after 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh.

On Monday, a video from London is going viral. In the video, Ranbir and Bobby applaud Animal team, Ranbir even kisses him, and tells, "Thank you Bobby sir, you were amazing." Bobby replies, "You were amazing, we were amazing, everyone was amazing."

Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram, and wrote, "Animal co-stars Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate the wrap up party of the London schedule. We are excited to watch them together on screen."

Here's the video

Many netizens realised that Ranbir and Bobby were twinning in black with matching beanie cap. A few of them even joked about them. A user wrote, "Judwa bhai lag rahe hai dono (They both look like twin brothers)." Another user asked, "Dono alag alag he kya....(are they both different?)" One of the fans wrote, "Both handsome."

In January Ranbir Kapoor was captured shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action-drama Animal. Fans of the actor leaked the filming of a film, and they are calling him a badass gangster. The video captured a presumed weapon deal, where Ranbir walks towards his car, taking a puff from a cigarette, and his men pull out some rifles from the rear side of Range Rover to deliver the consignment. Kapoor means business, and his look promises to showcase Ranbir like never before. Ranbir's fan shared the video from the shoot and captioned it saying, "Finally a badass gangster film #Animal #RanbirKapoor."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. Animal will release in cinemas on August 11, 2023. The film will clash with Sunny Deol's much-awaited Gadar 2.