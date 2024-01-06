Headlines

Haryana Board 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th datesheet out at bseh.org.in, check here

Fardeen Khan reacts after Zeenat Aman claims Feroz Khan deducted her salary during Qurbani: 'If it's any...'

Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by own gang members on his wedding anniversary

Here's how much money Indian Railways lost as 20,000 tickets got cancelled due to...

Meet superstar who used to sweep floor in film studio, got very low salary, built business empire worth crores, he is..

Bollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor holds daughter Raha close as Alia Bhatt walks by their side at Mumbai Airport, video goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted carrying Raha adorably in his arm while walking out of Mumbai airport.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 09:51 AM IST

article-main
Credit: Instant Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their 14-month-old daughter Raha Kapoor, returned from their vacation on Friday, catching attention as they were spotted at Mumbai airport in the afternoon. The little one stole the spotlight more than the Bollywood stars themselves.

The viral video shows Ranbir Kapoor walking out of the airport, carrying Raha in his arms. The 'Animal' actor rocked a casual vibe in a black t-shirt and brown chinos, while Raha looked adorable in a pink hoodie featuring a teddy bear design. Alia opted for a relaxed style in an oversized shirt and denim. After ensuring Raha's safety in the car, Ranbir also waved at the paparazzi waiting at the airport.

Watch video:

Social media users have reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “she is a Barbie doll.” The second one said, “she is adorable.” The third person commented, “awwww, God bless them.”

On the occasion of Christmas, Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor introduced their daughter Raha to everyone and revealed her face for the first time. She was looking adorable, her eyes made everyone go ‘awww’.

Netizens compared her to Randir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, some of them said she looks like Kareena Kapoor. One of them wrote, “she looks like her grandfather Rishi Kapoor.” The second person commented, “Isn’t she resembles to Raj Kapoor.” The third person commented, “So much resemblance with Rishi Kapoor.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on November 6, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.” On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh

