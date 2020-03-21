Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas give glimpse into day 10 of self-quaratine

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas on Saturday took to Instagram to reassure fans in difficult times of coronavirus pandemic. They wished all their fans to stay safe and take care of each other.

Sharing the video on his social media, Nick wrote, "Love you all. @priyankachopra." "Hi everyone, I know it’s an unsure time for all of us. I hope you’re doing okay. Sending you positive vibes," after which Priyanka said, "Let’s just take care of each other. I hope everyone is safe out there. Lots of love."

Both Priyanka and Nick are doing their bit and creating awareness and asking fans to practice social distancing to combat the spread of the coronavirus insisting that it is the best way to stop the spread of this pandemic.

Like many other celebrities across the world, Priyanka has also self quarantined herself and is in self-isolation with Nick Jonas. On Wednesday, she urged her followers to rely on authentic sources of information about coronavirus. She had also arranged an Instagram live with top personnel of the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about the pandemic.

In addition to Priyanka, a long list of celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana among many others who are warning fans against coronavirus outbreak and requesting them to take all the necessary measures. On Friday, Kanika Kapoor became the first celebrity to test positive for coronavirus after she returned from London to Mumbai a few days back.