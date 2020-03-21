Watch: Katrina Kaif cautions people from using public transport in times of coronavirus

After Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif posted a video in the wake of coronavirus and Janta curfew. Like the others, she emphasized on the need for social distancing and not travelling in public transport.

Recording the video from her house (self-isolation to treat coronavirus), Katrina said, "Hi everyone. I'm recording this message at home and I hope you are seeing this from home. Social distancing and staying at home are two critical steps that help stop the spread of coronavirus."

"The next 10-15 days are extremely crucial. Please avoid all public places, public transport by trains and buses. We all must do our bit to help fight this crisis. Please follow the instruction issued by state government. Stay home, stay safe, take care," she added. "Be safe and take care of one another. Together let's help to stop the spread of this virus. Stay safe everyone," Katrina posted alongside the video.

Here's her video:

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' opposite Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Rohit Shetty's production house Rohti Shetty Picturez had recently posted a video of Bollywood celebrities talking about how to combat coronavirus. The video featured Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.